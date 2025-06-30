Sammy fined for criticising third umpire Holdstock

West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been fined for his criticism of third umpire Adrian Holdstock during the opening Test against Australia in Barbados.

Sammy was angered by two decisions, in particular, that went against West Indies on the second day: Roston Chase's lbw, upheld by Holdstock despite a suggestion of an inside edge, and Shai Hope's inside edge that was brilliantly caught by Alex Carey, who was ruled to have held the catch cleanly. On the first day, Holdstock adjudged a similar low catch to Hope off Travis Head as having not carried.

Speaking after the second day's play, Sammy said he had held concerns about Holdstock's umpiring from the recent ODI series in England.

"You don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires," he said. "Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question." Read more at Cricinfo

