REPUBLIC BANK CPL HOSTS HEALTH & WELLNESS DAY IN BARBADOS

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is thrilled to announce a vibrant and family-friendly Health & Wellness Day set to take place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the UWI Usain Bolt Track & Field, Barbados and it is free for everyone to attend. This exciting event promises an energising blend of fitness, education, and community spirit, celebrating the importance of holistic health in true CPL style.

The day will feature an impressive lineup of physical activities, health screenings, nutrition demonstrations, and entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone. CPL’s fitness ambassador Spinny, will be present throughout the event, leading workouts and spreading joy among fans of all ages. There will also be appearances from Barbados Royals players and CPL mascots.

​The Health & Wellness day is part of the CPL’s focus on the health and wellbeing of all people across the Caribbean as the tournament looks to work with organisations and individuals to focus on the small steps everyone can take to live health lives.

Dr. the Most Honourable Kenneth George, Chief Medical Officer, acknowledged the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in tackling Barbados’ health challenges, saying; “Community engagement fosters stronger relationships with the public, leading to increased trust and compliance with healthy behaviours. It also allows us to better understand their challenges and barriers to healthier behaviour and be able to better address them.”

Dr. George commends the CPL for their interest in public health and their efforts in coordinating this July 20 event to promote Health and Wellness. He states that the Ministry of Health and Wellness looks forward to partnering with CPL as we continue to move toward a healthier future.

Hayley Matthews, West Indies captain and CPL Health & Wellness Board member, said: “It is really exciting to be working with CPL on their health and wellness initiatives and I am looking forward to joining them on the 20 July as we come together to celebrate the amazing sports clubs, healthy food and medical support we have here in Barbados.”

Event Details

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

​Location: UWI Usain Bolt Track & Field, Barbados

​Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

​Admission: Free & Open to the Public

There will be a Wellness & Nutrition Zone, a Medical Wellness Zone and a chance to meet CPL players, mascots and have your photo taken with the CPL trophy. There will also be a cricket clinic for kids of all ages for them to experience the fun and health benefits of this wonderful sport.

