Barbados Cricket Association set for new leadership

The anticipation in cricket circles is that Conde Riley will soon make a formal announcement relinquishing the post of president. A retired investment banker, he is a highly respected administrator of three decades’ experience and director of Cricket West Indies.

When Riley calls it a day, there will be a major election among the membership to fill the most powerful administrative post on the local sporting landscape. Up to the time of writing, three high-profile candidates told the DAILY NATION they plan to go after the top job. Others could join the race in the coming weeks.

Calvin Hope, Philo Wallace and Jeff Broomes confirmed their intentions to head the BCA team.

Hope is the long-standing vice president of the BCA; Wallace is a former Barbados captain and West Indies opening batsman and former BCA board member; while Broomes is a retired secondary school principal and former Barbados cricket team manager and ex-BCA vice-president.

Wallace was first out the blocks with his campaign. He is keen to implement programmes and initiatives geared towards the development of young male and female cricketers around the island and prepare them for the regional and international stage.

