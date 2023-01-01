Sammy asks for 'right process' after sexual-offence allegations against West Indies player

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has said that "justice must be served" in relation to allegations of sexual assault made against a West Indies player, but that "the right process" should be followed.

Last week, a report in the Guyana-based Kaieteur News said that multiple women had come forward to make claims of alleged offences by the cricketer, whom ESPNcricinfo is currently not naming. It has been claimed that some offences date back to 2023. No charges have been laid.

"We're all aware of what's been going on in the media," Sammy told reporters in Grenada ahead of the second Test against Australia. "I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good.

"One thing I could say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there's a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed. As a cricketing board, for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone.

Read more at Cricinfo

1 comments