Kraigg Brathwaite reaches 100 Tests

On Thursday in Grenada, Kraigg Brathwaite will become the tenth West Indian to play 100 Tests. At his best, his powers of concentration have been legendary: he has faced the most balls by a West Indian batter in a Test.

Runs have been harder to come by of late, and a new-look batting order needs him to perform, but his career is littered with some outstanding performances. Among the teams he's played more than once, it's only against India that is he missing a century. Brathwaite also captained the Test side on 39 occasions before stepping down earlier this year. And he holds one of the game's quirkier stats for a player of this generation, having not played a single professional T20.

"I was privileged to be captain when he played his first Test and to be coach now as he's playing his 100th Test, 14 years later, it shows his contribution to the game," West Indies coach Daren Sammy said. "I think that's a great achievement. And I wish him all the best. I know his team will be rallying with him. It will be a special moment for him and also for the team."

What does 100 Tests mean to you?

It means everything. Words to describe it would be pretty tough. You always want to play for the West Indies as a youngster, but to play 100 Tests was a dream. I'll never forget when I was teenager, I was 14 years old, I would have done an interview and they asked me what my goals were. I remember one of my goals was to play 100 Tests.

Read more at Cricinfo

0 comments