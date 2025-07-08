Hendy Wallace tipped to run for post of BCA President

A fourth high profile candidate has entered the race for the post of president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) to replace Conde Riley.

Nation News understands that Hendy Wallace is set to announce his campaign for the top post in local sport administration. He is presently a member of the Board of Directors of the BCA and former chairman of selectors.

The position of president is expected to become vacant when longstanding administrator Riley steps down ahead of the elections slated for next month. It will also bring an end to his tenure as a Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Last weekend the BCA advertised that the meeting of members to vote would be held on Tuesday August 12, 2025 at Kensington Oval. The deadline for nominations is July 22.

Wallace is expected to be the fourth candidate in the elections. The others are: Calvin Hope, the current Vice President; Jeff Broomes, a retired educator and former BCA Board Member; and Philo Wallace, former Barbados captain and West Indies batsman. (PS)

Via Nation News

