The West Indies skipper was recognised after another strong showing mostly in the shortest format, claiming another Player of the Series trophy in a 2-1 T20I victory at home over South Africa.

Upon the news, Matthews was quick to look at the bigger while appreciating another accolade.

“It’s an honour to receive the Player of the Month award again. I’ve been pleased with my form recently, but more importantly, it’s been great to contribute to the team’s success — especially in a hard-fought T20I series against South Africa," Matthews said.

"Recognition like this is appreciated, but my focus remains on what’s ahead. There’s a lot more I want to achieve, both personally and with this team. We’re heading in the right direction, and I’m excited about where we can go from here.”

