Matthews cops another ICC Player of the Month Award
Mon, Jul 14, '25
Hayley Matthews has added to her already glittering resume in the game, beating out Tazmin Brits and West Indies teammate Afy Fletcher for June 2025's ICC Women's Player of the Month.
It's Matthews' fourth ICC Player of the Month accolade having also claimed the honour in November 2021, October 2023 and April 2024. With her fourth win, Matthews is tied with Australia's Ash Gardner for the most ICC Women's Player of the Month honours.
The West Indies skipper was recognised after another strong showing mostly in the shortest format, claiming another Player of the Series trophy in a 2-1 T20I victory at home over South Africa.
Upon the news, Matthews was quick to look at the bigger while appreciating another accolade.
“It’s an honour to receive the Player of the Month award again. I’ve been pleased with my form recently, but more importantly, it’s been great to contribute to the team’s success — especially in a hard-fought T20I series against South Africa," Matthews said.
"Recognition like this is appreciated, but my focus remains on what’s ahead. There’s a lot more I want to achieve, both personally and with this team. We’re heading in the right direction, and I’m excited about where we can go from here.”
