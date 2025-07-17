New CPL franchise for Jamaica becoming increasingly likely

Jamaica is inching closer to regaining its place in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with discussions around a new franchise reaching an advanced stage. While the upcoming 2025 season will proceed without a Jamaica-based team, it is becoming increasingly likely that the island will return to the CPL fold in 2026.

The push follows the departure of the Jamaica Tallawahs, who were forced to sell back their franchise to the CPL due to financial constraints, including a lack of sustainable support from the Jamaican government. The team has since been relocated and rebranded as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

However, momentum is building for a fresh start. Reports from early suggested that the new Jamaican franchise will be backed by an Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership group, bringing renewed investment and global expertise into the CPL. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the CPL’s commercial model by deepening its ties with one of the world’s most successful T20 leagues.

