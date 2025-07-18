Even as he called an emergency summit on the state of West Indies cricket after Monday’s shame at Sabina Park, Kishore Shallow didn’t grasp the depth of the crisis facing the regional game, and a critical part of the solution thereto: the issue of governance

So, while Dr Shallow’s invitation to the West Indian legends, Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards and Brian Lara, to be members of panel analysing Monday’s batting debacle may be sincere and produce some results, there was a callowness to his effort to assuage and comfort regional fans.

Being bowled out by Australia in their second innings for a measly 27 – the second lowest total in the history of Test cricket – wasn’t an overly shocking aberration to be easily gotten over by West Indian supporters, as they rallied around the team. But for a few deceitful positive blips along the way, as most fans know well, West Indies cricket has been in continuous decline for three decades. And there is no certainty that Monday’s new low represented rock bottom.

Which is why many people will entertain with scepticism, and perhaps cynicism, Dr Shallow’s implied argument that West Indies cricket is on a defined path to rehabilitation, and that in the midst of their disappointment the team’s supporters should hold strain.

