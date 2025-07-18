Beckles calls for posthumous apology to Roy Gilchrist by CWI in honour of Sir Frank Worrell

Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, is calling on the current Cricket West Indies administration to offer up a posthumous apology to former West Indies fast bowler, Roy Gilchrist.

Gilchrist, or “Gilly” as he was called, played 13 Tests for the West Indies from 1957-1959, building a reputation as one of the fastest and most feared bowlers in the world during his time.

He played his last game for the West Indies at just 24 years old against India in February, 1959 and, because of a number of unfortunate factors that were a prominent feature of that time period both in the region and around the world.

Beckles, who is also the Principal of UWI's Cave Hill Campus, was speaking at the launch of his book titled Cricket’s First Revolutionary: Frank Worrell’s Political War Against Colonialism in the West Indies on Thursday at Sabina Park.

“Frank Worrell’s journey was to demonstrate that all West Indians, if treated equally, selected on the basis of merit and appropriately guided, could dominate the world. That was his philosophy,” Beckles said.

