Former CARICOM boss denies governments to blame for state of West Indies cricket

FORMER PRIME Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, has refuted claims by Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Dr Kishore Shallow, that CARICOM governments were not doing enough to assist in the development of cricket in the region.

In fact, Dr Rowley, who also served as chairman of CARICOM’s Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket during his time in office, said he was shocked to hear such accusations from Dr Shallow.

In a previous interview on WESN Tv’s Face of Sports programme, Dr Shallow charged that infrastructure across the region needed to be improved, and there was a need for more emphasis to be placed on grassroots cricket programmes, along with school and club cricket.

He contended it was a misconception that it was the responsibility of CWI or the territorial boards to address those issues.

