THEY’RE ON call as supporting columns for West Indies cricket – much in the same way they were also bolstered by greats when they were up-and-comers – so, as far as they’re concerned, legends Ambassador Courtney Walsh and Sir Curtly Ambrose are convinced that recurring workshops, like those they conducted recently at the WI Cricket Academy, are required for structured development.

Stalwarts were always within reach during their time. One’s mettle was therefore always moulded by mentors – now the legendary duo believe this is a missing piece of West Indies cricket development.

“We simply have to find a way to get more senior players involved as is done elsewhere where most of the former players work through the ranks of various Academies,” said Walsh.

For validation, he recounted his experience (which he says he will never forget) when the likes of the larger-than-life Wes Hall, Charlie Griffith, and Clyde Walcott were all part of the training camp of the West Indies Under-19 team that toured England in 1982.

