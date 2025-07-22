Rowley opposed to Sammy as Windies chief selector

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Former chairman of Caricom’s Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket, Dr Keith Rowley says he is strongly against Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) decision to appoint West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy as the chief selector.

While making it clear that he was not speaking on behalf of Caricom, the former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago said he saw no benefits in one man being chief cook and bottle-washer.

Sammy, 41, was appointed all-format head coach of the West Indies team in April, after taking over the Test team from Andre Coley.

“I used to be in a Cabinet with Patrick Manning and there were times we’d have serious decisions to make and, initially, you’d look to the prime minister to make a decision whereas he is ultimately responsible for the Government,” Dr Rowley recalled while speaking during a recent interview on Isports on i95.5 FM.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments