5 members of victorious Barbados Women's U19 team headed for West Indies camps

Barbados’ triumph in the recently concluded West Indies Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship has earned five of their standout players promotion to higher duty.

Team captain Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Asabi Callender, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Eboni Brathwaite and Sabriel Headley were absent from the celebratory welcome at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Sunday, as they have joined training camps for the senior West Indies Women’s team and the West Indies Under-19 Women’s squad.

Nineteen-year-old Callender, the tournament’s third-highest run scorer with 97 runs, is now training with the senior West Indies Women’s team in Antigua and Barbuda.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch, the competition’s leading wicket-taker with 17 dismissals, remains in Trinidad and Tobago along with Herbert-Mayers, Brathwaite, and Headley, to prepare for the upcoming Youth T20 International series against the United States from July 26 to August 3.

Read more at Barbados Today

2 comments