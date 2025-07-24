Caricom cricket sub-committee urges CWI to undertake thorough review

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee (PMSC) has urged Cricket West Indies (CWI) to undertake a thorough and transparent review of its governance, leadership, management, economic models, and development frameworks, which underpin the sport.

This follows West Indies’ recent 176-run defeat against Australia at Sabina Park.

“The concerns extend from youth development and talent retention to governance arrangements and long-term strategy. The PMSC believes that the team’s recent performance is a moment of reckoning for this cherished Caribbean institution. Every cricket match in which our West Indies team competes resonates far beyond the boundary,” the PMSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

