CWI to host USA for 5-match Women's U19 T20I Series in Trinidad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the 16-member squad that will contest a five-match T20 International series against the USA Cricket Under 19 Women's National Team, from 26 July to 3 August 2025, at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground in St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago.



The squad will be led by Trinidadian off-spinner Samara Ramnath with 16-year-old Barbadian Theanny Herbert-Mayers as the vice-captain.

The West Indies squad was selected after the recently concluded Rising Stars Under 19 35-over Championships in Trinidad, which was won by Barbados under Herbert-Mayers’ leadership and features a squad bustling with young talent eager to impress.



There are some familiar names and faces including skipper Ramnath who led the team at the second-ever ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia earlier this year.



She will have some other previous regional representatives for company including Jamaican Abigail Bryce, off spinning all-rounder NaiJanni Cumberbatch, who ended as leading wicket taker in the Rising Stars Under 19 tournament, 16-year-old Amrita Ramtahal and 17-year-old Brianna Harricharan.

Both teams appeared at this year’s ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup which took place in Malaysia and reached the Super 6 stage. The upcoming series will be the third such bi-lateral series between the two teams after successful outings in 2022 at the Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida and 2024, also at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, in Trinidad.



The Head Coach is Merissa Aguilleira, former West Indies Women’s captain, who coached Trinidad and Tobago to the CG United Women’s Super 50 title in March.



She will have former West Indies players Tremayne Smartt and Ryan Hinds as assistants while former Windward Islands fast bowler and captain Yasmine St. Ange is the Team Manager.



Cricket West Indies CEO Chris Dehring said,



“We are proud to welcome the USA Under-19 Women’s team and look forward to an exciting series that we hope will inspire even more young girls across the region to take up the sport.”



“This bilateral series reflects CWI’s strategic commitment to expanding competitive opportunities for young female cricketers, while also building meaningful partnerships to drive the growth of the game across the Americas.”



Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe shared the importance of the series for women’s cricket development in the region.



“This series marks the start of an eighteen-month campaign to the 2027 Women’s Under-19 World Cup. Most of the players selected for this series will be World Cup eligible and this series will go a long way in assessing the work that needs to be done with the group to get them ready.”



“Following what is expected to be a competitive series with the USA, development plans will be created to further the skill and holistic development of the players in the squad with a view to giving them the best chance to compete at the 2027 World Cup.”



All five matches will be held at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground from 10 am each day and live streaming will be provided on the Cricket West Indies YouTube channel.

West Indies Squad:

Samara Ramnath (c), Theanny Herbert-Mayers (vc), Adanya Baugh, Eboni Brathwaite, Abigail Bryce, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Kaela George, Brianna Harricharan, Zakiyah Harrilal, Sabriel Headley, Danellie Manns, Brianna Plummer, Amrita Ramtahal, Kristen Sutherland, Jaeda Tyrell, Aaliyah Weekes

