CWI pays tribute to the late Mr. Don Wehby, CD.

Some people serve cricket with a bat or ball in hand. Others, like Don Wehby, serve it with quiet conviction, deep love, and the courage to help shape what the game must become.

Don never walked onto a cricket field in maroon, but he carried West Indies cricket in his heart. He was the definition of a true fan; loyal in spirit, unwavering in belief, and committed not just to the glory of the past, but to the possibilities of the future.

His love for this game was matched by his desire to see it governed with purpose and integrity. In chairing the Cricket West Indies Governance Reform Task Force, Don authored what we now call the Wehby Report (2020), a bold and necessary call to reform. It was a framework rooted in principle, shaped by consultation, and guided by the belief that West Indies cricket, like the region it represents, deserves the very best of itself.



He believed governance was not about control, but about stewardship, about honouring the dreams of every young boy or girl who picks up a ball or watches the maroon take the field with wonder in their eyes.



Through his corporate leadership at GraceKennedy and as Chairman of CG Insurance, Don ensured that belief was backed by action. His support helped sustain the game during difficult times, and he remained a valued voice of conscience, always asking not what was easy, but what was right.



President of Cricket West Indies, Dr Kishore Shallow, said:

“Today, we mourn the passing of a man who never sought recognition, only progress. Don Wehby gave to West Indies cricket not for applause, but out of deep conviction, and in doing so, he gifted us what is now regarded as a model for our future. His legacy reminds us that true leadership does not crave the spotlight; it quietly lights the path for others to follow. Through his authorship of the Wehby Report, and his unwavering commitment to good governance, Don challenged us to be better, to lead with integrity, and to serve with purpose. While we have made meaningful strides in implementing his vision, we are now bound by duty and gratitude to complete the journey he began. West Indies cricket is stronger because Don Wehby cared, and we honour his memory best by continuing the work with the same clarity, humility, and resolve he so graciously embodied.”



Chief Executive Officer, Chris Dehring, said:



“As a fellow countryman and friend for over forty years, I knew Don not only as a brilliant corporate mind but as a man whose quiet strength and moral clarity left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. He loved West Indies cricket with the same passion he brought to every aspect of his life, purposeful, principled, and deeply rooted in regional pride. Don was never one for fanfare, but his contributions were seismic. His work on the Governance Task Force was more than reform; it was vision grounded in courage. Jamaica has lost a son of distinction, and the Caribbean, a champion of progress. I am honoured to have walked alongside him in this era, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and all who mourn his passing.”



Don Wehby served as an Independent Director on the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) from April 2013 to 2017, contributing significantly across multiple leadership roles. Notably, he chaired the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee, ensuring robust oversight during his tenure. In 2016, he was appointed to lead a Cricket West Indies (CWI) task force focused on corporate governance reform, where he reviewed key reports, including the Patterson and Wilkin reports. Demonstrating continued trust in his leadership, he was reappointed in April 2019 as Chairman of CWI Governance Reform Task Force, charged with driving the implementation of landmark governance recommendations.

​Cricket West Indies extend our deepest sympathies to his beloved family, friends and colleagues. May we continue the work he began, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.

