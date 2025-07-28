Cricket West Indies Welcomes CARICOM Proposal for Special Committee

The President, Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and Secretariat of Cricket West Indies (CWI) welcome the proposal put forward by the Bureau of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee (PMSC) on Cricket.

We deeply appreciate the ongoing interest and involvement of regional Heads of Government in the future of West Indies cricket and reaffirm our commitment to open and constructive engagement.

CWI views the proposed Committee, comprising a broad cross-section of regional stakeholders, as a valuable opportunity to not only candidly address the challenges we face, but also to explore practical pathways to strengthen and sustain West Indies cricket.

We will encourage our six shareholder members, the territorial cricket boards, to participate actively and share their insights in this important process.

We reiterate our strong desire for collaboration with CARICOM and all stakeholders, as reflected in our consistent participation in meetings of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket since 2023 and in various courtesy engagements with regional leaders.

CWI remains confident that, through collective effort and a shared vision, we can return West Indies cricket to the highest standards of excellence both on and off the field.

2 comments