Lawrence Rowe to be honoured by JCA

Former Jamaica and West Indies batsman Lawrence Rowe is to be honoured by the Jamaica Cricket Association.

President of Jamaica Cricket Association, Dr. Donovan Bennett, explained that its time former Jamaican and West Indian batsman Lawrence Rowe be forgiven and get the honour he truly deserves.

Rowe has been ostracised since he captained the West Indies in Apartheid tours to South Africa back in 1983 and 1984.

