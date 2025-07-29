Outgoing Riley reflects on BCA legacy

Outgoing President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Conde Riley, has spoken out about his decision not to contest the presidency after serving in the post since 2017.

In a statement issued on the matter, Riley admitted the decision, though difficult, was ultimately the right one.

“Over my tenure on the board, I would like to think that I have played a pivotal role in the growth, development, and success of the organisation and the sport of cricket within Barbados but also the wider region,” reflected Riley, who served three terms.

