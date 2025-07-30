USA defeat West Indies by 23 runs in 3rd Women's U19 T20I

The T20I series between the West Indies Under-19 Women and USA Under-19 Women is now tied at 1-1 after the latter secured a 23-run win in the third T20I at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St. Augustine on Tuesday.

The USA posted 104-7 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Taranum Chopra led the way with 28* off 26 balls while Maahi Madhavan made 20 off 15 balls in support against two wickets apiece from Theanny Herbert-Mayers and Brianna Plummer.

The hosts were then dismissed for a disappointing 81 in 19 overs with captain Samara Ramnath being the only player to get past 10 with her 35* off 44 balls.

Aditi Kumar and Saanvi Immadi did the bulk of the damage with the ball for the Americans with 4-10 and 4-16, respectively.

The fourth game of the series is scheduled for Wednesday.

Extracted from SportsMax

0 comments