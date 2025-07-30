Hope: We will beat Pakistan if we execute better

DESPITE BEING on the wrong end of a 5-0 drubbing in their just-concluded T20I series against Australia, West Indies white-ball captain Shai Hope is still confident ahead of his side’s three-match series against Pakistan, which begins on Thursday.

The West Indies will only have three days to regroup ahead of their opening T20I against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Florida.

With such a short break in between series, Hope said it was imperative that his troops forget about the wretched Australia series.

“We have to put this series behind us, literally a quick turnover, so we have to put our focus into what we’re going to do against the Pakistani opposition.

