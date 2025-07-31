Charles, Athanaze, Shamar join Windies team for Pakistan T20Is

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the West Indies Men’s squad will feature four changes heading into the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan, to be played from July 31- August 3 at the Broward County Stadium in Florida.



The changes come relative to the squad that faced Australia in the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean, with fast bowler Shamar Joseph, along with batters Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles being drafted into the squad for Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer respectively.



Alzarri Joseph has been granted rest for the T20 leg of the Pakistan home series to manage his workload ahead of a busy schedule of cricket for the rest of the year, after full participation in the recent tour of the UK and the home series against Australia. Lewis has been ruled out of the series with an injury and will return home for monitoring ahead of the 50 over leg of the series.

Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King both sustained side strains in the fifth and final T20 international against Australia in St. Kitts, causing Hetmyer to be ruled out of the series, while King is still being assessed to determine his availability for the 50 over leg of the series which bowls off on August 8 in Trinidad.

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Pakistan:



Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Series Schedule

1st T20I: July 31 – Broward County Stadium, Florida

2nd T20I: August 2 – Broward County Stadium, Florida

3rd T20I: August 3 – Broward County Stadium, Florida

