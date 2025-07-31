Neita, Dujon call for former Windies coach’s return to assist Sammy

With Cricket West Indies (CWI) searching for solutions after the team’s Test series against Australia, former national batsman Mark Neita says the return of former Head Coach Andre Coley could be one of the ways for the team to improve its fortunes.

The Windies were swept 3-0 by the visiting Aussies earlier this month, including an infamous 176-run defeat at Sabina Park where they were bowled out for 27, the lowest Test total in 70 years and the second lowest in the history of the near 150-year format.

Neita says Sammy should not be fired, but says Coley would take much of the burden off Sammy’s shoulders.

“Somebody like Andre Coley has to get back into it,” he tells the Jamaica Observer. “He was an outstanding coach, did very well with this team. You want to bring people with a history of success, particularly working with the team.”

