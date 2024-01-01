Chase becomes first Full Member team batter to retire out in T20Is

Roston Chase became the first batter to retire out during a men's T20I featuring two Full Member teams when he went off during West Indies' chase of 190 in the deciding game against Pakistan in Lauderhill on Sunday.

West Indies had gotten off to a good start, with Alick Athanaze scoring a 40-ball 60 opening the innings, but they slowed down once he was dismissed to leave the scoreboard reading 110 for 3 at the end of the 13th over. The requirement then was 80 runs from 42 balls.

While Sherfane Rutherford, the No. 4, got going immediately, Chase struggled to go big, hitting just two fours in a 12-ball 15 before he was called back to the dugout - 41 runs were needed off 18 balls after that, and West Indies only managed 27 to concede the series 2-1.

There has been only one previous instance of a batter retiring out in a men's T20I featuring a Full Member team: in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Namibia's opening batter Nikolaas Davin retired out after scoring 18 from 16 balls in a chase of 126 in ten overs against England in North Sound. The other ten such dismissals have all been recorded in matches involving two Associate teams.

Chase, incidentally, had been retired out once before in a T20, at the ILT20 earlier this year. His team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders batted first in that game against MI Emirates, and Chase, batting at No. 6, had failed to get a move on after walking out in the 12th over, scoring 20 from 13 at the end of the 18th over, when he was retired out.