Jason Holder: I want to leave West Indies cricket in a better place

On a night when he surpassed former West Indies superstar Dwayne Bravo as the regional team’s leading wicket-taker in the Twenty/20 format, the team’s former skipper Jason Holder said his job in West Indies colours is far from finished.

With the ball, the lanky Holder had magical figures of four for 19 to help restrict Pakistan to 133 for nine in the second match of the three-match T20 series at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 2.

In the process, the 33-year-old Holder got to 81 T20 wickets in 74 matches for the Windies – bypassing Bravo, who claimed 78 wickets in 91 matches.

Holder, whose stint as West Indies captain spanned from 2014-2021, was delighted to play a part in ending the team’s losing run and vowed to do much more for the Men in Maroon.

“I love playing for West Indies, to be honest. One of my things is to leave West Indies cricket better than I came and found it.

“We haven’t done justice to our potential over the last couple of weeks and maybe the last couple of years. We’ve had a fair bit of criticism which at times is warranted, but we know within that we could be a lot better,” he said.

2 comments