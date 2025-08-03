Cricket legends honoured by SVG

The 12 living West Indies cricket legends from the inaugural 1975 Cricket World Cup are now citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines. As an act of law, Vincentian citizenship has been conferred upon the winners of the 1975 Prudential World Cup.

This was announced at Sunday’s luncheon at the Prime Minister’s official residence to honour the cricket legends during the inaugural SVG Emancipation Cricket Festival.

Not only will they enjoy citizenship to the ‘Land of the Blessed’, but the legends’ likenesses will also appear on commemorative 50 dollar stamps to recognise the 50th anniversary of their achievement.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James also announced that the double-decker stand at the Arnos Vale Ground will be renamed ‘The Legends Stand’.

“We felt these things were intangible but important hallmarks. Later on tonight, we also will have them with us at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, where we will also have a brief ceremonial activity. Our double-decker stand will officially be named the Legends Stand in honour of 1975,” he said. Read more at Barbados Today

