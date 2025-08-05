Hope: Negating Pakistan’s spinners will be key in ODI series

If the West Indies are to end their 34-year wait for a One-Day International (ODI) bilateral series win over Pakistan, Captain Shai Hope believes it hinges on their ability to play spin bowling.

Hope made the assertion following his side’s 13-run loss to Pakistan in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Broward County Stadium on Sunday, which saw them lose the three-match series 2-1.

During that series, West Indies was undone by the left-arm spin of Mohammed Nawaz, who took seven wickets and was named Player-of-the-Series.

“The first thing is adaptation. Every single place that we played in the Caribbean or here in the US, conditions are so different.

“So the first thing we need to do is assess, see what’s the best plans to formulate for that particular surface, the wind conditions, all these things we have to take into account,” Hope said.

