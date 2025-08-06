Approval of new owners the next step for returning Jamaican CPL franchise

Jamaica’s two-year absence from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) could come to an end next year as CPL Chief Executive Officer Peter Russell indicates promising discussions with prospective owners and the Jamaican Government about the franchise’s return.

The Jamaica Observer has learnt that the CPL will approve a new owner for the in-demand Jamaican franchise in the coming months. There is talk that an Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership group is one of the front-runners.

Russell, in an exclusive with the Observer, says that while a decision isn’t imminent, he’s optimistic that Jamaica will be involved in the tournament next year.

“We have had talks with several businesses who are very interested in investing in a CPL franchise in Jamaica and these talks have been positive and productive. We are hoping that we can come back to Jamaica for the 2026 season but this is still a work in progress,” he said.

“As the most populous country in the English-speaking Caribbean, it has of course impacted on CPL

