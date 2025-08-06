Shallow calls for unity in addressing foundation problems with ailing West Indies cricket

It is no secret that West Indies cricket is in the doldrums at present, with defeat after defeat plaguing the regional side in all formats of the game.

As the West Indies cricket team struggled against Pakistan in their T20 series at the Broward Cricket Stadium, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr Kishore Shallow delivered a sobering assessment of the state of Caribbean cricket, calling for urgent reforms, greater investment, and a collective push to revive the region’s fading glory.

The West Indies’ recent performances have been far from inspiring, and Shallow did not shy away from addressing the team’s struggles.

“We haven’t really been in the best of form, and we spoke to the players over the last 48 hours and met with them and the staff separately just to reinforce the importance of winning. Hopefully, that will inspire better performance going forward.”

When asked if it was time to push the panic button, Shallow mentioned that he had no plans to do so and that the message was clear: that the team must rally together. “Everyone needs to be on the same page, understanding our roles,” Shallow stressed. “But we need to start winning. The players and management staff have given us the commitment that they will be gunning to turn things around.” Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

