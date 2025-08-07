Sir Clive gives impassioned plea for unity amid West Indies cricket crisis

LEGENDARY WEST Indies cricket captain Sir Clive Lloyd on Monday made an impassioned plea for the region to come together in an effort to save West Indies cricket.

Sir Clive was moved to tears during an emotional tribute at the Emancipation Cricket Festival in St Vincent and the Grenadines, where he and other members of the West Indies’ 1975 World Cup-winning team were honoured.

Speaking at a packed luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the 80-year-old Sir Clive struggled to hold back tears as he addressed senior national officials, dignitaries, former teammates, local cricket officials, and Vincentians.

“We made our West Indians walk tall wherever they were, and we should continue to do so if we can only tell these young men the importance of cricket in our lives. Where would we have been without cricket? To me, cricket has given me upward mobility and done a lot for people who have worked to see this game grow. We cannot let it die. We must save West Indies cricket,” Sir Clive said.

