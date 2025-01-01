RUSH SPORTS TO BROADCAST CPL & WCPL

RUSH Sports has been confirmed as the official Caribbean broadcaster of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

This year’s CPL will feature 34 electrifying matches from 14 August to 21 September, showcasing world-class cricket across the Caribbean. The WCPL will bring even more excitement with seven high-stakes clashes scheduled between 6 and 17 September.

Fans can look forward to seeing some of the biggest stars in world cricket in action across iconic Caribbean venues in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago. The men’s tournament boasts a stellar lineup including Quinton de Kock, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Rovman Powell, promising top-tier competition at the Biggest Party in Sport.

On the women’s side, Hayley Matthews, the world’s premier all-rounder, will aim to lead the Barbados Royals to a third consecutive title. She’ll face tough competition from stars such as Deandra Dottin and Shabnim Ismail, ensuring fierce battles on the field.

As the Caribbean’s premier destination for sports, RUSH Sports brings fans closer to the action through its two 24/7 linear channels - available across the region on all major pay-tv platforms and through affiliate TV Everywhere services.

