CWI CONVENES EMERGENCY STRATEGIC MEETING
Sun, Aug 10, '25
ST JOHN’S, Antigua - At the request of Cricket West Indies President Dr Kishore Shallow, an emergency meeting of the Cricket Strategy & Officiating Committee will convene from 10 to 11 August 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad to address critical challenges facing West Indies cricket and implement immediate structural reforms.
The two-day summit will bring together the Cricket Strategy & Officiating Committee, with such members as former West Indies players Dr Desmond Haynes, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ian Bradshaw, as well as special invitees Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Vivian Richards. Also in attendance will be senior men's players and coaching staff led by head coach Daren Sammy.
Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe welcomed the imminent important discussions and value of heeding the President’s call to convene.
“This summit represents a critical turning point for West Indies cricket. We hope to engage in frank, honest and solutions-oriented discussions with coaches, former and current players, and administrators.” said Bascombe. “What we hope will emerge is a unified vision and a clearly defined, comprehensive framework designed to correct systemic inadequacies and close the performance gap at the elite level. This is not about quick fixes but identifying the structural reforms necessary across our development and high-performance systems, and strategic short and long-term initiatives required to drive the necessary change.”