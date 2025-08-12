CWI to tackle WI problem from two fronts

AFTER MONTHS of taking a fair amount of battering on the international cricket scene, the Cricket West Indies hierarchy decided that something needed to happen fast, and as such, called on some of the best minds in the game to brainstorm and come up with working solutions that will help stop the haemorrhaging in the regional game.

A two-day emergency meeting ensued in Trinidad, with legends, the likes of Sir Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara, meeting with CWI management to flesh out solutions to some of the immediate problems plaguing the regional side.

Despite a less-than-stellar record as an all-format coach, Daren Sammy got the thumbs up from Sir Clive Lloyd regarding his presentation, which was made at the meeting.

With the current on-field performance woefully lacking, former captain Lara suggested that the region has to get up to speed with some of the bigger nations when it comes to how big a part technology plays in generating good performances.

Lara acknowledged that while West Indies once dominated world cricket through sheer skill, the game has evolved, and the region must adapt.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments