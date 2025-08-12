Lack of proper infrastructure, player development highlighted as barriers to Windies success

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring has revealed that about 100 issues have been identified as contributors to the decline of West Indies cricket, with insufficient facilities, players’ skill deficiencies, and the quality of domestic competitions among the most pressing.

Dehring was speaking during a press conference on Monday following a high-level two-day emergency meeting convened by CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow. The meeting, which included current and former players, coaches, and officials, sought to chart a course for immediate reform of the regional game.

During the question-and-answer segment, Dehring was asked if any particular areas had been identified that needed urgent attention.

“Well, I think over the last two days we identified a list of maybe about 100 things that we have to improve,” Dehring replied. “But probably amongst the top five was facilities for the development of our cricketers. We’re talking about things like facilities at every level for the development of our cricketers, proper practice pitches across the region, the quality of our domestic tournaments would have been highlighted.”

Read more at Barbados Today

1 comments