Carlos Brathwaite vying for spot on BCA board

Former West Indies star and 2016 T20 World Cup hero Carlos Brathwaite has officially declared his candidacy for a director position on the Barbados Cricket Association’s (BCA) board, pledging to bring innovation, global insights, and sustainable solutions to the future of Barbadian cricket.

The BCA is scheduled to hold its elections on August 12 at the Kensington Oval, where members will vote for the position of board members, secretary of the board and president of the board.

In a campaign released this week using the tagline “For the Players. For the People. For the Future”, Brathwaite outlined his core objectives under three pillars: Modernising the local game; Building talent pipelines and Making local cricket more financially viable.

Brathwaite, who played 44 ODIs, 41 T20s and three Test matches for the West Indies, said his goal is to transition “from on the field, to the commentary box and now potentially at the table with decision makers”.

“I am looking forward to a different challenge. I look forward to bringing fresh ideas and trying to get Barbados and West Indies cricket to maximise its resources and eventually improve on-field performances,” Brathwaite said.

