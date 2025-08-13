Calvin Hope is new Barbados Cricket Association president

Calvin Hope is the new president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) after emerging victorious in a four-way battle at last night’s election at Kensington Oval.

The long-standing cricket administrator, who narrowly lost to outgoing president Conde Riley in the last presidential election two years ago, secured 158 votes to become the association’s 12th president at the 23rd special meeting of members.

Hendy Wallace was Hope’s closest challenger with 68 votes, followed by former West Indies opener Philo Wallace with 57. Former BCA vicepresident Jeff Broomes managed 13 votes, while one ballot was spoilt.

The ballots were tallied on the second floor of the 3Ws Stand where there was an air of anticipation.

In his first address as president, Hope, who served as Riley’s vicepresident for the previous eight years and who was first elected to the BCA board of management in 1997, pledged to build unity and take decisive steps to strengthen cricket.

“There’s a lot to be done and I do pledge to the members that I will do my best and pull the board together in unity whenever it is formed because they’re still voting for other directors,” he said. “The campaign was gruelling, very competitive but I’m happy.”

