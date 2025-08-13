Sir Viv inspires West Indies Academy players in Legacy Session

Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently hosted another installment in its series of inspiring Legacy Sessions, this time featuring one of the game and region’s greatest icons Sir Vivian Richards, who addressed West Indies Academy players on Thursday 31 July.

Sir Vivian delivered a passionate presentation focusing on what it truly means to wear the maroon and the qualities required to become a champion, especially against the backdrop of the ever-changing face of the world game.

The cricket icon reflected deeply on the mindset, unity and sacrifices that he and his teammates embraced during their era of dominance and emphasized how their togetherness enabled them to conquer the cricketing world.

The session fell within Part 3 of the CWI's ongoing History of West Indies Cricket/Legacy Sessions program, which focuses on The Golden Era (1976–1995), highlighting key achievements including the West Indies' remarkable 15-year unbeaten streak in Test series (1980–1995), their World Cup victories in 1975 and 1979 as well as Richards’ era as captain (from 1984-1991), which was characterized by fearless cricket and supported by the dominance of legendary bowlers Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

These sessions form part of CWI's broader player development strategy designed to ensure that promising young cricketers receive world-class guidance both on and off the field, with previous sessions held in May of this year featuring West Indies greats Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

Sir Vivian’s presentation was preceded by brief comments from Andy "Job" Christian, one of Antigua's most talented all-round athletes, and close friend of Sir Viv, who represented the country in track and field, football and basketball, and spoke directly to the Academy players about the national and regional pride.

These sessions serve as vital reminders to Academy players of the legacy of which they are a part as West Indies cricketers by connecting them to the proud heritage that defines the region's cricketing excellence.

