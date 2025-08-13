Joshua James cleared to resume bowling following remedial work Trinidad & Tobago fast bowler Joshua James has been officially cleared to resume bowling in all West Indies international and regional matches following the successful completion of a remedial programme and a reassessment of his bowling action. James was initially reported for a suspect bowling action during the West Indies Breakout League earlier this year. Match officials cited concerns during the first two matches against the Barbados Pelicans (April 25) and the Guyana Rainforest Rangers (April 26), held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. In accordance with CWI's protocols, video footage and a written report were submitted to Loughborough University for independent analysis.

On April 28, the Opinion Report from the university's Independent Assessor confirmed that James’ bowling action was illegal, with deliveries exceeding the permissible limit for elbow extension under ICC regulations. As a result, he was suspended from bowling in all West Indies-sanctioned competitions and other domestic leagues globally.

Since then, James has undertaken an intensive period of remedial work under the supervision of the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board.

Updated footage of his revised bowling action was submitted to Loughborough University on August 8, 2025. The latest Opinion Report confirmed that his action complies with the regulations and he has been cleared to resume bowling with immediate effect.

CWI acknowledges the commitment shown by Joshua James throughout the remedial process and extends its appreciation to the coaching and support staff who assisted in his return.

