CWI's Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe backs Coach Sammy
Thu, Aug 14, '25
DIRECTOR OF Cricket at Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe, believes that it is too early to judge West Indies all-format head coach Daren Sammy based on the performance of the regional side in one Test series.
The West Indies were trounced 3-0 by Australia in Sammy’s first series in charge of the Test team in July, which included them being skittled out for a paltry 27 – the second lowest score in Test history – in the second innings of the third Test match.
They were also defeated 5-0 by the same opponents in the following T20I series and 2-1 by Pakistan in the just-concluded T20I series in Florida.
They won the ODI series against Pakistan, 2-1 yesterday, marking the first series win over the Asian team in 34 years.
“The underlying reason in [hiring Sammy] was that we felt Daren had been able to articulate a clear plan and we saw him do that in the white-ball format and we pretty much wanted the same type of approach towards Test cricket.
