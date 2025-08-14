CWI's Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe backs Coach Sammy

DIRECTOR OF Cricket at Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe, believes that it is too early to judge West Indies all-format head coach Daren Sammy based on the performance of the regional side in one Test series.

The West Indies were trounced 3-0 by Australia in Sammy’s first series in charge of the Test team in July, which included them being skittled out for a paltry 27 – the second lowest score in Test history – in the second innings of the third Test match.

They were also defeated 5-0 by the same opponents in the following T20I series and 2-1 by Pakistan in the just-concluded T20I series in Florida.

They won the ODI series against Pakistan, 2-1 yesterday, marking the first series win over the Asian team in 34 years.

“The underlying reason in [hiring Sammy] was that we felt Daren had been able to articulate a clear plan and we saw him do that in the white-ball format and we pretty much wanted the same type of approach towards Test cricket.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

1 comments