Pooran takes on TKR captaincy

The reigns of captaincy within the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have been passed on to one of the world’s leading players, Nicholas Pooran, for the upcoming Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Pooran takes over the mantle from Kieron Pollard, who has led the side since 2019 and guided them to their most recent and record fourth title in 2020.

In accepting the leadership role via a TKR media release announcing the development on Thursday, Pooran said, “It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I’m getting the opportunity to lead this franchise. I want to give it my best shot, and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can.”

Pooran follows in the footsteps of former captains and personal friends Pollard, who is TKR’s most senior player, and former captain-turned TKR head coach Dwayne Bravo, who led the side from 2013 to 2019.

“For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing, Sunil (Narine) and Andre (Russell) are here too. That’s a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field—it means a lot to me,” said Pooran.

