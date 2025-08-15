Bascombe: Coaching education system being revamped

Director of Cricket at Cricket West Indies (CWI), Miles Bascombe, has admitted that the region is not generating enough high-level coaches, and that plans are afoot to restructure its coaching education system.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday following the conclusion of a two-day emergency meeting, Bascombe said CWI had hired a consultant to help address the issue as a short-term fix.

However, he revealed that a complete revamp of the coaching education system was in the works.

“So our coaching education system is probably one of the things from very early. I recognised that we were not producing the level of coaches that we would want to ideally, based on the certification programme.

