Lara calls for expansive and inclusive approach to Windies cricket future

“I believe this was a moment that called for a more expansive and inclusive approach. We must recognise that the challenges confronting West Indies cricket extend far beyond inconsistent performances on the field,” said West Indies batting legend Brian Lara, who was part of the two-day emergency meeting called by Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow.

The meeting, which took place on Monday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain, aimed at addressing critical challenges facing West Indies cricket and formulating immediate structural reforms of the top sport in the region with contributions from members of the Cricket Strategy & Officiating Committee along with former West Indies players Dr Desmond Haynes, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ian Bradshaw, and special invitees Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards and Lara.

In a press release on Friday, Lara, who holds the world-batting record of 400 runs in Test cricket, said, “It was an honour to be called upon to contribute to the future of West Indies cricket, particularly at a time as pivotal as this. I do not take lightly the responsibility of offering whatever insight or assistance I can. The opportunity to serve is something I embrace wholeheartedly, and I remain committed to the cause.”

Read more at TT Guardian

0 comments