CWI presents vision for cricket in the Americas at ICC Conference

During the July 17-20 International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual conference held in Singapore, Cricket West Indies (CWI) leadership presented the organisation’s bold vision for greater collaboration across the Americas. ​

In addition to the ICC’s full member stakeholders, the conference brought together representatives from the cricket associations in the Americas including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Bermuda, and The Bahamas, all committed to harnessing the sport’s surging popularity throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Headlining the presentation was the proposed establishment of La Federación de Críquet de las Américas (FECA) to formalize relationships and serve as a unified, collaborative platform for the exchange of ideas and development initiatives.

CWI CEO, Chris Dehring, said the regional body proudly embraces its role as the only ICC Full Member in the Americas, and argued that establishing an organization like FECA would go a long towards unlocking tremendous opportunities for growth, competition, and regional engagement.

“Elevating the sport in the wider hemisphere benefits us all,” said Dehring.

“By connecting the emerging markets in the Americas with our own established structures, we can efficiently create more competition, matches and exposure at every level for both ICC associate member countries and countries under the aegis of Cricket West Indies."



At the conference, CWI also engaged in general discussions on possible qualification pathways for the Olympic and Pan American Games and the idea of an Americas Championship, like the Asia Cup contested by members of the Asian Cricket Council, where Caribbean nations could compete individually against their North, Central and South American peers.

“Caribbean countries will not be sidelined as cricket returns to the Olympics. Our 15 proud nations deserve a fair pathway to compete, reflecting the true spirit of inclusion and opportunity that the Olympic Games represent," Dehring argued.

"Our individual countries competing for a place in the Olympic spotlight is an opportunity for their respective Governments to show tangible support for their national teams while flying their individual national flags. It is an unprecedented opportunity because building stronger national teams will ultimately result in a stronger West Indies team”.

