Butcher backs appointment of Barbadian Bethell as England skipper

The phenomenal rise of Barbadian cricketer Jacob Bethell in the ranks of the England team has been met with tremendous approval, as he is seen as a major player in the game.

On Friday, the England and Wales Board for Cricket (ECB) announced Bethell, the grandson of former Barbados player Arthur Bethell, would lead the team on a white ball tour to Ireland in late September.

Roland Butcher, the first Barbadian to play for England, said it was a “bold statement” by England as demonstrated Bethell’s excellence at his youthful age. He also indicated that the former Harrison College student will have to prove his mettle.

“England’s appointment of Jacob Bethell as their youngest-ever cricket captain is a bold statement of faith in his talent and leadership. Born in Barbados and nurtured at the Everton Weekes Centre of Excellence, Bethell has long been earmarked for greatness, combining flair with a mature cricketing brain,” Butcher told Nation News.

