Dottin back in action after overcoming injury

FEW CRICKETERS possess the ability to change a match in a single over, which made the sight of the West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin limping out of warm-ups before a crucial Women’s Premier League (WPL) playoff match much more heartbreaking.

Her absence since late March left a gaping hole in the Maroon Warriors’ line-up throughout the season as teammates and fans alike craved the return of her match-winning capabilities and vast experience on the field.

Now, months on from her rehabilitation, the “World Boss” looks in fine form in The Hundred franchise tournament in the United Kingdom for Manchester Originals, further adding to the excitement of her return to the regional side, especially ahead of next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup.

Dottin, who turned 34 this past June, expounded on her recovery.

What was initially a 12-week recovery period turned into a much more complex rehabilitation process, but the key breakthrough came when medical professionals dug deeper to find the root cause of her problem

