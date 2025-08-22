Young Windies score big win over CSK Academy on Women's tour of India

The West Indies women’s developmental training squad in India had an easy victory on Wednesday when they defeated the Chennai Super Kings Academy girls team in a 45-overs match. The Windies batted first and made 220-8 and bowled out the home team for 135 off 40.2 overs to win by 85 runs at the CSK High Performance Centre.

The best batter for West Indies was opener Shunelle Sawh who made 57 off 112 balls with three boundaries. Other good scores came from NaiJanni Cumberbatch with 42 off 45 balls and Jahzara Claxton with 39 not out off 31 balls at the end of the innings. When the West Indies bowled the wickets were shared. Selana Ross (2-31), Steffie Soogrim (2-16) and Samara Ramnath (2-17) were excellent with the ball.

“It’s always good to play well and win matches and we are pleased with the performance today,” head coach Merissa Aguilleira told NATIONNEWS from India. “It is wonderful to see the girls putting into play what they have been learning on the tour so far. They have been doing really well. We have the opportunity to also work with the CSK Academy coaches and we the players have been learning and they accomplished a lot.”

