Windies Women step up preparations with Antigua high-performance camp

The West Indies Women’s cricket team have just concluded an intensive high-performance training block at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) ramps up its investment in developing the women’s game across the region.

The Antigua camp was designed in two phases to maximize opportunities for training. The first group of players concluded a two-week programme earlier this month, while the second group completed their training period this past week under the watchful eyes of their coaching staff, including Senior Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz, assistant Ryan Austin and pathway coach Ulric Batson.

The sessions were carefully designed to cover all aspects of the modern game, from refining technical skills and tactical awareness, to enhancing physical conditioning and sharpening mental aptitude.

With major international fixtures on the horizon, this training camp was seen as a crucial part of CWI’s long-term strategy to consistently elevate the women’s programme to world-class levels.

The training push in Antigua runs in tandem with CWI’s broader development initiatives, including a partnership with the Super Kings Academy in Chennai, India, where 15 promising players are currently honing their skills in a professional high-performance environment.

Senior Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz shared his rationale for hosting the developmental camp.

"We had a mixture of established players, new players and fringe players come to Antigua for the last 5 weeks. It's been great to be able to focus on some fundamental technical work and some strength and conditioning work. We were also able to conduct fitness testing and have already seen some improvements in a short space of time.”



“Hector Martinez our Strength and Conditioning Coach has been pushing the players, and they are responding very positively. The girls will head to the WCPL now and after the end of that tournament we will have an intense few months of training which will prepare us for a very important 2026."

Looking ahead to next year, the West Indies Women face a demanding calendar headlined by the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, a home series against Sri Lanka and Australia, as well as an away assignment in Ireland.

0 comments