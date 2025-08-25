Brathwaite omitted from West Indies central contracts

In a significant move that signals a potential changing of the guard, long-serving opener and former Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite is set to be dropped from Cricket West Indies’ central contract list for the 2025-2026 season.

The 32-year-old stalwart, a mainstay at the top of the order for more than a decade, is not expected to be among the players offered an international retainer, according to The Nation news.

Instead, the Barbadian batsman has been offered a domestic contract by the Barbados Pride franchise, following the recent regional draft.

The decision comes on the heels of a difficult period for Brathwaite. Despite a monumental achievement last month where he earned his 100th Test cap against Australia in Grenada, becoming only the 10th West Indian to do so, his form has waned.

