Barbados win CWI Rising Stars U17 2-Day Championship All three rounds of the CWI Rising Stars Under-17 Two-Day Championship delivered moments of individual batting brilliance and bowling firepower as Barbados sealed yet another regional title with the capture of the 2-Day leg of the Championships in Trinidad. The competition began with drawn matches across the board but runs flowed freely as three centuries were registered across the fixtures. At Inshan Ali Park, Trinidad and Tobago posted 252-8 declared with Christiano Ramanan top scoring with 47. In reply, Barbados captain Gadson Bowens stole the show with a well crafted 111 and carried his team to 257 for nine declared. Trinidad and Tobago reached 89-3 in their second innings before the game’s end. At the National Cricket Centre, Windward Islands opener Theo Edward stroked 139 off just 133 balls in his team’s 281-9 declared before Guyana made 264 all out. Windward Islands won first innings points, but the game ended without a decisive result.

The Leeward Islands were all out for 96 after Demarco Scott’s remarkable 5-11 for Jamaica at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground. However, they also had some bowling prowess and in turn bowled Jamaica out for 75. Tanez Francis’s 84 in the second innings helped Leeward Islands to 236-8 declared as Jamaica then battled to 195-7.

In the second round, Barbados crushed Jamaica by an innings and two runs at the National Cricket Centre.

Zarell Harding (4-9), Javed Worrell (3-13) and Justin Parris (3-21) spearheaded the Bajans’ bowling as Jamaica collapsed for 68. Jordan Graham’s 58 led Barbados to 211-7 declared, before Asher Branford’s 5-25 limited Jamaica’s second innings to 141.

The Leewards were also in good nick at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy as they beat the Windwards by 244 runs. After Kunal Tilokani’s 85 and J’Quan Athanaze’s 52 got them to 238 all out in their first innings and 143-9 declared in their second. Windwards Islands scored 74 and 63 in their first and second innings, respectively.

Meanwhile, at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana fought to a draw. Daniel Holder’s 10-wicket match haul gave T&T the edge, but Guyana’s lower order clung on, finishing eight down in their second innings.

Barbados eased past the Windwards by 10 wickets at Queen’s Park Oval in the third and final round. Justin Parris’ match figures of 9-46 were a key part of the victory.

At the National Cricket Centre, Trinidad and Tobago got their first victory with a convincing 10-wicket win over Jamaica, while Leeward Islands eased to an eight-wicket win over Guyana at Inshan Ali Park.

The 50-Over Cup commences 24 August and runs to 1 September from 9:30am to 4:40pm daily, for five rounds with each of the six teams playing their opponents once.

Summarized Scores:

Round 1 - August 12–14

T&T: 252/8d & 89/3 Barbados: 257/9d

Match drawn

Windwards: 281/9d & 84/2

Guyana: 264

Match drawn

Leewards: 96 & 236/8d

Jamaica: 75 & 195/7 (chasing 258)

Match drawn

Round 2 - August 16–17

Barbados: 211/7d

Jamaica: 68 & 141/9

Barbados won by an innings & 2 runs

Leewards: 238 & 143/5d

Windwards: 74 & 63 (chasing 308)

Leeward Islands won by 244 runs

T&T : 184

Guyana : 109 & 137/8

Match drawn

Round 3 - August 20–21

Windwards: 91 & 131

Barbados: 195/9d & 29/0 (target 28)

Barbados won by 10 wickets

Guyana: 124 & 129

Leewards: 154 & 103/2

Leewards won by 8 wickets

Jamaica: 142 & 122

T&T: 233 & 34/0

T&T won by 10 wickets

Rising Stars Men's Under-17 2-Day Championship 2025 Tournament Summary:

Batting - Most Runs: Kunal Tilokani (Leeward Islands) - 227 runs

Bowling - Most Wickets: Kunal Tilokani (Leeward Islands) - 22 wickets

Wicket Keeping - Most Dismissals: Christiano Ramanan (Trinidad & Tobago) - 8 dismissals

Fielding - Most Catches: Lawshorn Bergan (Leeward Islands) - 5 catches

Tournament Standings:

Barbados Under-17s finished as champions with 57.6 total points after 3 matches, recording 2 wins and 1 draw with 40 match points supplemented by 17.6 bonus points.

Leeward Islands Under-17s claimed second place with 53.8 points, also with 2 wins and 1 draw but earning slightly fewer bonus points at 13.8.

Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s secured third position with 45.2 points from 1 win and 2 draws, accumulating 28 match points and 17.2 bonus points.

Windward Islands Under-17s finished fourth with 22.8 points (2 losses, 1 draw), Guyana Under-17s fifth with 22.2 points (1 loss, 2 draws) and Jamaica Under-17s sixth with 15.8 points from two losses and 1 draw.

